Economics Professor: Abolish the Department of Education

Washington is loaded with useless bits of bureaucracy that foolishly meddle where the federal government has no business while at the same time costing the taxpayers plenty. We must economize.

In today’s Martin Center article, economics professor Walter Block argues that we should begin with the Department of Education. (Block, by the way, is under fire from the leftist academic mob for having said something they didn’t like; this will make the mob even angrier.)

First and foremost, Block opposes the Department’s “one-size-fits-all” regulations for educational entities, such as the infamous Title IX rules it imposed during the Obama years. He writes,

The Department of Education should disappear, simply, because each university, each business, each person ought to be able to impose whatever rules of justice they wish on all people and institutions they deal with voluntarily. Suppose I set up a grocery store and announce that if there is any altercation between me and a shopper, the matter will be settled with the flip of a coin, or dice, or chicken entrails, or tea leaves, or based on my own subjective interpretation. Do I or do I not have the right to impose that rule? Of course I do — at least in a free society. If you, gentle customer, do not want to abide by that, take your business elsewhere.

While matters have improved under the Trump administration, the fact remains that the Department exercises improper powers.

Block notes that the United States operated without any federal education department until the late 1970s and we could readily return to life without its many strictures.

He concludes: “The annual budget of this department is some $81 billion. I know of some taxpayers who would rather keep those funds in their own pockets.”