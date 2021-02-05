‘No Relief for the Weary’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Liz Cheney’s staying power, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tenuous footing in the GOP, and the hole Democrats are digging for themselves by trying to pass the new COVID relief bill. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

