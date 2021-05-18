EEOC Witness Disinvited

The Corner

Devon Westhill, the president and general counsel of the Center for Equal Opportunity, was recently invited to testify before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission — but then disinvited because the testimony he had submitted was too forthright in its criticism of corporate wokeness.  Mr. Westhill’s submitted testimony here, and his account of what happened here, are each worth reading.

