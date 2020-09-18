Eleven Foster-Care, Adoption, Child-Welfare Things That Caught My Eye Today (September 18, 2020)

1. More children wed, risk trafficking in Rohingya camps in pandemic

2. U.S. Marshals: 262 Arrested, 5 Missing Children Found in Oklahoma City

3. Okay, wait. To start with: Forming a relationship? How about, statutory rape? This is evil. Bot what happened, and the fact that we apparently can’t see how wrong it is.

Sex has been recast "as a dangerous act, to be undertaken with extreme caution & only if absolutely necessary. And if relationships are mainly about power & the threat of abuse, those who pursue them too enthusiastically must be viewed with suspicion." https://t.co/KuCmMyYakx — Brad Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) September 18, 2020

5. You Can Adopt campaign launches in London

6. Adoptions out of foster care on the rise in Indiana

7. Texas: Little girl is now safe in foster care after mother lost custody, did not hand her over, DFPS says

8. West Virginia: Rotary learns about foster care

Children who attend private schools are more likely to get and stay married, and have their children in marriage, compared to children who attend public schools. The link varies by the kind of school they attend: https://t.co/ULX0I2z6Zy — Brad Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) September 18, 2020

10. Surreal similarities: Connecticut woman adopted from China discovers a sister

11.