Elitist at Elitist University Wins Elitist Prize

That’s how we’re supposed to talk about this stuff now, right? Nothing good ever comes out of the Ivy League!

From the Wall Street Journal:

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists for work advancing understanding of Earth’s place in the cosmos—from the history of the universe since the Big Bang to the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system.

Canadian-American James Peebles of Princeton University was honored “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology,” with the other half of the award shared by Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star,” said the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the prize.

Goodness, look at that: a couple of dodgy Europeans and a @#$%&! immigrant at Princeton!

They probably don’t even buy into “intelligent design,” either.

