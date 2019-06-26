The Corner

Elections

Elizabeth Warren and the Myth of Momentum

By
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate and senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) speaks during an event in Columbus, Ohio, May 10, 2019. (Maddie McGarvey/Reuters)

Elizabeth Warren enters the first Democratic debate tonight hoping to capitalize on some recent good headlines. She’s gained in polls, from an average of 6 percent in March to 12 percent today. Nate Silver observes that Warren’s rise has been at Bernie Sanders’s expense. Yesterday’s Moveon.org straw poll illustrates this trend. Warren was in sixth place in December, with 6 percent. Now, among progressive activists, she’s leading the field at 38 percent. Bernie is in second with 17 percent.

Warren’s good numbers have resulted in favorable press coverage. Not just the puff pieces about how she learned to fight, or about how “She has a plan for that. I mean the articles that say Warren enjoys momentum. The trend began in May when The Hill ran a piece with the headline, Warren shows signs of momentum after slow start. New Momentum for Elizabeth Warren, says John Cassidy of The New Yorker. Elizabeth Warren gains momentum in the 2020 race plan by plan, says Lauren Gambino of the Guardian. Warren’s momentum propels her up in our rankings, CNN announced last week.

There’s a problem with using momentum as a criterion of analysis: It doesn’t exist. Or, at the very least, the phenomenon is exaggerated. In a recent paper, Knockout Blows or the Status Quo? Momentum in the 2016 Primaries, Vanderbilt University political scientists Joshua D. Clinton, Andrew M. Engelhardt, and Marc J. Trussler used a huge polling-data set to examine if primary victories affect support for candidates. “Preferences sometimes respond to election outcomes,” the authors conclude, but the estimated effects are indistinguishable from effects occurring on nonelection days.

Comments

Explaining his findings on Twitter, Trussler wrote, So voters are learning and changing their opinions. But this learning is not primarily happening due to electoral wins and losses. It is happening every day on the campaign due to the regular patterns of surge/discovery/decline described so well by @johnmsides and @vavreck.

If there’s little evidence for momentum after the voting begins, I’d suggest there’s even less reason to use the term to describe changes in polling months before the Iowa caucuses. Clearly, Elizabeth Warren is rising in national polls as Democratic primary voters abandon Bernie Sanders. But she has a long way to go — and must make inroads in groups other than white-collar liberals — before she can challenge Joe Biden’s frontrunner status. If she gets wrapped up in all the talk of momentum, she likely will end up disappointed.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Elections

The Buttigieg Illusion

By
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

No More Chastened Democrats

By
Chastened Democrats win elections. In 2006, 2008, and 2018, Democrats humbled themselves before moderate and even conservative voters and triumphed. Arrogant Democrats lose these voters. Nancy Pelosi must have been watching the past two nights of Democratic primary debates in horror. In the 2018 midterm ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden and the Great Awokening

By
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
Books

What Joan Didion Saw

By
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More