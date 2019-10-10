A Warren-Gillum Ticket?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks in West Palm Beach, Fla., November 3, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Hanna Trudo of The Daily Beast reports that Elizabeth Warren “has been in contact with Andrew Gillum in recent months, according to multiple sources familiar, who said the talks resemble the kind of courtship that happens when a leading presidential candidate is exploring potential VP contenders.”

But the article also quotes a pretty adamant denial from an unnamed Warren campaign official said, “that is baseless and not at all true.”

Gillum would be something of a surprising choice. In case you’ve forgotten, he is the former mayor of Tallahassee who ran for governor in 2018 and narrowly lost to Ron DeSantis. He had $3 million left in his campaign account when the race ended, prompting mega-donor John Morgan to threaten to sue Gillum if he ever ran for office again. You could say that he has experience with law enforcement, in the sense that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into his time as mayor, and the state Commission on Ethics is investigating claims he accepted illegal gifts from lobbyists. At the end of May, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee issued subpoenas demanding “documents, electronically stored information, or objects” dating back to January 2015 about Gillum, his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and his political committee, Forward Florida.

There’s no word on whether the famously Native American Warren is offended by Gillum doing the Florida State Seminole “tomahawk chop.” Perhaps she’s only 1/1024 offended.