Voters Fail to Earn Elizabeth Warren’s Support

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Mich., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/ (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The political writers of America have spoken. Elizabeth Warren didn’t fail to earn the support of Democratic primary voters; Democratic primary voters proved themselves unworthy of the benefits of Warren nomination. Today several writers concluded that the nearly 9 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders so far did so out of sexism. It’s the only possible explanation for Tuesday’s results. It certainly couldn’t be the Native-American stuff, or her defenses of Medicare for All, or her claim that Bernie Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win.

Megan Garber, writing in The Atlantic: “America Punished Elizabeth Warren for Her Competence.” She calls Warren “competence incarnate.”

Amanda Terkel, writing at the Huffington Post: “Elizabeth Warren Could Never Escape The Baggage Of Being A ‘Female Candidate’“

Molly Jong-Fast, writing at the Daily Beast: “Elizabeth Warren is Strong. So is the Glass Ceiling.”

Voters can be sexist and make the wrong choice, of course. But you really have to squint to look at almost 14 million people, the vast majority of which voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago, and conclude that sexism drove their actions.