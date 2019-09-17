The Corner

Elections

A New Contour to the Democratic Race?

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with reporters in Hampton Falls, N.H., September 2, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll has the same top three leading everyone else and Biden, as has been the case for months, in first. But Warren has made notable gains:

This is where it has felt the race has headed for a while, with Warren steadily climbing in the polls and drawing big crowds. She’s also strong on enthusiasm in the new poll and has the most support as a second choice:

She’s not necessarily an immediate threat to Joe Biden, but she certainly is to Bernie Sanders. Which is why I don’t think the non-aggression pact between the two can last.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

