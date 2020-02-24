Elizabeth Warren’s Anti-Woman Position

Elizabeth Warren evidently does not agree with National Review’s editorial on women’s sports. She thinks women’s sports should be open to men as well.

Trans athletes are not a threat. We need to protect trans kids—and all LGBTQ+ kids—and ensure they feel safe and welcomed at school. I urge the Arizona legislature to reject this cruel bill. https://t.co/9ALVjeIBiv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

The biologist Heather Heying responded accurately in calling Warren’s statement an “anti-woman position.”

This is an anti-woman position. So disappointing. Natal men competing against natal women is not the same as being "safe and welcomed at school." Why does sex segregation exist in sport at all? And ask yourself where the trans-men are who demand representation in men's sport. — Heather E Heying (@HeatherEHeying) February 20, 2020