Elizabeth Warren’s Social Security Opportunism

The senator wants to expand Social Security, supposedly in response to the coronavirus. Charles Blahous goes through the reasons it’s a bad idea:

Some context is important here to understand just how damaging this proposal would be. Social Security already faces a financing shortfall, estimated at $13.9 trillion in present value, which is an enormous threat to current participants’ future benefits. An across-the-board benefit increase would not only worsen that financing shortfall, it would worsen several other severe problems facing Social Security, including: substantial net income losses the program would impose on younger workers, aggregate program cost burdens rising faster than taxpaying workers’ earnings, disincentives for workforce participation and discretionary saving, and pockets of regressive income transfers (i.e., from poorer Americans to richer ones).

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
