End 2020 with Hope, Humor, and Help for the Soul

On Tuesday, I’ll be at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture virtually with the new bishop of Springfield, Mass. Bishop William Byrne is a priest of Washington, D.C., whom I used to serve with on the board of the Catholic Information Center. If you’re a D.C. Catholic, you may know that he is just about the funniest man you’re going to meet, with some real wisdom rooted in faith. He comes from a big family which includes the remarkable Sister Deirdre Byrne, whom you may have encountered over the summer. Just after Loyola Press published his 5 Things with Father Bill: Hope, Humor, and Help for the Soul, Pope Francis tapped him to be a successor to the apostles. It will be such a joy to talk with him, and you’re invited to join us as we talk about life in these times.

“Christmas Joy for the New Year: Bishop Bill Byrne Helps with Living the Christian Life with Hope and Humor, Too”

Here’s the little official write-up: “‘Discipleship leads to joy,’ Touched by an Angel star Roma Downey, producer, actress, and best-selling author, writes in the foreword to Bishop Bill Byrne’s new book, 5 Things with Father Bill: Hope, Humor, and Help for the Soul. ‘Hope, humor, and help for the soul is the gift that Jesus gives us in return. Sometimes we can forget this,’ she continues. The book, published just before Pope Francis named Fr. Byrne the bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts, can be a great practical help at the end of this trying year, with lessons from real life and the beautiful treasury of the Catholic faith. For those curious about the faith, wanting to grow in it, or wanting to share it with others, the book — and the interview — might be a great Christmas gift.”

You can join us — and with your questions — on the Sheen Center’s YouTube page.

And if you haven’t seen it yet, earlier this month, I had an inspiring conversation with Father Roger Landry — who is a priest in Fall River, Mass., currently working at the Holy See’s United Nations in New York — to mark the 41st anniversary of the death of Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Again, it’s the type of thing that helps with hope. I think you’ll be glad you listened.