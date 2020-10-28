Endowed by the Creator: Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Peter Berkowitz on Our Unalienable Rights

Hoover Fellows Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Peter Berkowitz discuss the final report recently issued by the U.S. State Department’s Commission on Unalienable Rights, of which Berkowitz was the commission secretary. Together they discuss the findings of the report, why Secretary of State Pompeo felt the need for the commission and the report, and the controversy that surrounded both. They compare and contrast the report to the U.S. Constitution, which also prominently mentions unalienable rights, as well as the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948. Finally, they discuss how U.S. foreign policy should employ our belief in human rights to improve the human condition.

Recorded on September 3, 2020