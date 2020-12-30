Episode 48 of the Victor Davis Hanson Podcast Awaits

We close our crazed year with an hour of VDH wisdom, as the acclaimed historian discusses the vocabulary of Wokespeak, America’s Animal Farm media and its post-election revision of what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s okay to cover (or not), President Trump’s proclamation on the 850th anniversary of Saint Thomas Becket’s martyrdom, Red China’s global social-media propaganda campaign promoting lockdowns (and instilling fear), and an effort by school progressives to ban the works of Homer and other dead white male usual suspects. Listen here.