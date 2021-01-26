‘Equity’ and ‘Systemic Racism’

President Biden speaks in the State Dining Room in Washington, D.C., January 22, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The media report that “Biden takes first steps aimed at dismantling systemic racism with an executive order focused on equity.”

I’ve written about the “systemic racism” canard before. It’s not hard dismantling something that was largely eliminated decades ago (except as it operates against whites and Asians in higher education admissions and employment). Racial disparities are not the same thing as systemic racism.

Advertisement

The term “equity” has become ubiquitous of late. It has replaced “equal opportunity” and “equal treatment” with “equal results.” Pro tip: “Equity” is intentionally nebulous, innocuous-sounding shorthand for leftist social engineering. Whenever you hear or see the term outside the context of finance, understand that someone’s likely pulling a fast one on you.