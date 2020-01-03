Ethical Veganism Is Now a Protected Belief in the U.K.

Yesterday, I noted a potential test case in British employment law. Jordi Casamitjana brought his former employers, the League Against Cruel Sports, to court because — he argued — he was fired for his vegan beliefs. His employer claims it was gross misconduct: Casamitjana allegedly violated company policy by revealing to other workers that they had invested in companies involved in animal testing.

Today, Casamitjana won his case. This means that under Britain’s 2010 Equality Act, “ethical veganism” is protected, as is climate change. Still, belief in the Book of Genesis, and in the biological reality of sex (that it is binary and immutable), are not.