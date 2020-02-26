Euphemisms Kill — Why the Culture of Death Abhors ‘Born Alive’ and ‘Partial-Birth Abortion’

About the Schumer incoherence and the “Kill it” last night and the misinformation Xan and Ramesh have been noting in recent days somewhat constantly about the attempts to protect children born alive in an abortion attempt: Following from what Kevin said, darkness is the greatest ally to those who want more abortion (and I used to think surely no one really does, but recent years and the likes of Andrew Cuomo and abortion expansions have challenged that hope). Euphemisms kill when it comes to vulnerable human life. At the beginning of life and at the end in a particularly harrowing way.