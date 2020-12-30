Europe’s Disgraceful Betrayal

According to top EU officials, the new Comprehensive Agreement on Investment between Europe and China is a wonderful panacea of important measures that includes greater market access to European companies in China and pledges to implement the Paris climate agreement.

And, they say, “China has committed to effectively implement [International Labor Organization] Conventions it has ratified, and to work towards the ratification of the ILO fundamental Conventions, including on forced labour.”

No one believes that for a second.

European officials have rushed to cement the trade deal before the end of 2020, and before Joe Biden takes office. In the process, they’ve deliberately …