The Corner

World

Evaluating Sweden

By

John Fund and Joel Hay think its approach to COVID-19 is paying off, even though it has a higher death rate per million people than its neighbors; Nick Frankovich disagrees.

I lean toward the second side of the argument. I’ll add two points. First: To say that Swedes can “go about their day in a largely normal fashion,” as Fund and Hay say, seems like an overstatement:

Sweden’s bars, hotels and restaurants are facing a huge drop in business, despite being allowed to remain open during the pandemic, according to the country’s business minister, Ibrahim Baylan.

He told a news conference that many restaurants, hotels and bars were struggling – with a 50% average drop in demand. This has risen to 90% in areas typically popular with tourists.

Second: The perspective Fund and Hay take on the mortality rate is open to question. They say the rate is higher than that of the U.S. only because it has an older population. But that seems less like a defense of Sweden’s policy than a reason for it to have hesitated to adopt that policy.

Comments

There’s one additional argument in defense of the policy that Fund and Hay don’t make: namely, that Sweden has front-loaded its deaths rather than increased their number. But whether that trade-off turns out to have been wise will depend on what treatments and vaccines we eventually have, and when we have them.

Update: See also this story from last week: “Sweden had no lockdown but its economy is expected to suffer just as badly as its European neighbors.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Sweden’s COVID-19 Fatality Rate Is High

By
Sweden ranks seventh on the list of countries with most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. (I exclude microstates with populations under 100,000.) The six countries with more fatalities per capita are all in Western Europe. (I include the United Kingdom.) The fatality rate in the Netherlands is only slightly higher ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
World

Testing and Masks Can Only Help So Much

By
May the Fourth be with you. On the menu today: a chat with a top hospital scientific director about the potentials and limitations of testing and masks, the Department of Homeland Security confirms some more of our suspicions about the Chinese government, some elected leaders experience a surprise outbreak of ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

The Biden–Kavanaugh Double Standard

By
The operative question for many in the press as they assess Tara Reade’s assault allegation against Joe Biden is the correct one: Is Tara Reade telling the truth? It does not matter what other senators may or may not have done to other women in other places or at other times. It does not matter — for purposes ... Read More