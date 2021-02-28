Even in Tennessee, Educators Who Don’t Toe the Leftist Line Can Be Punished

As I have written many, many times, the leftist takeover of American education is almost total. It’s just as bad in schools in “red” states as in “blue” ones.

The latest piece of evidence arises in Shelby County, Tennessee. A high school principal, Barton Thorne, dared to communicate to his students that there is danger in allowing the media to become one-sided. For that, his superiors have placed him on administrative leave, just as if he were a child molester.

You can read the details in this College Fix story.

Principal Thorne has filed suit in federal court against the school district, arguing that it has violated his rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments, as well as the contract between himself and the district. The story has the link to the complaint, which is being handled by the Liberty Justice Center, located in Chicago.

Thorne seeks compensatory and punitive damages. Let’s hope he wins, big. The only bad thing is that the defendants probably won’t have to pay individually for their efforts at silencing him. For such authoritarian actions to stop, zealous school officials will have to know that they’ll pay personally if they act like this.