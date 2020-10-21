The Corner

Business

Everything You Needed to Know about Shareholder Activism

By

Our friends at the Bradley Foundation have followed up the excellent summer interview series, Conceived in Liberty, with a new effort, We the People, in which Rick Graber, the conservative enterprise’s president, interviews some of Bradley’s most effective grantees.

The series’ new video features Justin Danhof, general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, and director of its Free Enterprise Project: His discussion with Graber is well worth the attention of conservatives, as it exposes the corporate-America victories the left has racked up via relentless shareholder activism (a hard-to-believe-but-true example: A majority of Chevron shareholders voted to have the oil giant back the Paris Climate Agreement). Watch it here:

Danhof’s is a lonely fight on a seemingly forgotten front of the widespread culture war. It deserves both to be on the movement’s radar screen and the attentiveness of conservative shareholders. Do consider reading FEP’s 2020 Investor Value Voter Guide to get an idea of how truly serious a battle this is.

