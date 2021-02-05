Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion

In a letter this morning to Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), 48 Republican senators have pledged to oppose any spending bill that does not contain the Hyde amendment or other pro-life protections.

Since 1976, Hyde has been added on a bipartisan basis to federal spending bills to prevent taxpayer money from directly reimbursing abortion providers for the cost of elective abortions.

Today’s letter — a copy of which was provided exclusively to National Review — was spearheaded by Montana senator Steve Daines, who founded and chairs the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, and its signatories include every GOP senator aside from Susan Collins (R., …