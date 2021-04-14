Exclusive: House Republicans Aim to Defund the United Nations Population Fund

Last evening, a group of more than 40 Republican congressmen led by Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) introduced a bill that would prohibit continued U.S. funding of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the U.N.’s arm devoted to “global population and reproductive health.”

The ‘‘No Taxpayer Funding for the U.N. Population Fund” Act takes aim at the UNFPA by forbidding federal entities from distributing U.S. funds to the group, which describes its mission as to “deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.”

According to the text of the legislation, obtained …