Exclusive: New Perdue Ad Says a GOP Win in Georgia Will ‘Save America’

In a new television ad out this morning, Republican senator David Perdue outlines the stakes in his reelection bid against Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. Perdue and Ossoff are competing in one of two runoff Senate races in Georgia, the outcome which will determine whether the GOP maintains its Senate majority.

The ad opens with clips of two Democrats stating that winning the Senate races in Georgia is key to accomplishing the party’s policy goals with a Democratic White House. “Now we take Georgia, then we change America,” says Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.).

“We win these races in Georgia so that we don’t have to negotiate,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) adds.

The beginning of the ad echoes the themes in a mid-November TV ad from the Perdue campaign, in which the sitting Republican senator insisted that “total Democratic control” is the Left’s goal. In this video, Perdue makes the same point: “Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Jon Ossoff want total control. They win Georgia, they’ll have it.”

The Republican senator and former businessman goes on to highlight a list of radical policy goals that a Democratic Senate likely would champion. “Police defunded. Taxes sky-high. Our proud military gutted,” Perdue says. “Your private health insurance taken away. Small businesses out of business. The Supreme Court packed. Is any of that really what you want?”

“We’re the only ones left who can stop them,” the ad concludes. “We win Georgia, we save America.”

