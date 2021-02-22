Exclusive: Republicans Demand Biden Withdraw Becerra’s Nomination to Head HHS

In a letter to President Joe Biden this morning, Republicans in the House and Senate are demanding that he withdraw the nomination of California attorney general Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra’s confirmation hearing in the Senate is scheduled for tomorrow.

“Mr. Becerra’s lack of healthcare experience, enthusiasm for replacing private health insurance with government-run Medicare-for-all, and embrace of radical policies on immigration, abortion, and religious liberty, render him unfit for any position of public trust, and especially for HHS Secretary,” the letter states.

The letter was spearheaded by Arkansas senator Tom Cotton and North Carolina …