The Corner

Exposing the Statistical Reality of Abortion in New York City

By

The Chiaroscuro Foundation press conference that Kathryn wrote about Friday, calling attention to the high incidence of abortion in New York City, has received considerable coverage from the New York Times and other media outlets. Abortions, unlike births, tend to be private events. As such, many outside the pro-life movement vastly underestimate the percentage of pregnancies that result in an abortion.

Furthermore, abortion statistics, whether they be national or local, typically receive little coverage from the mainstream media. Every year the annual abortion statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) receive little fanfare and less notice. Even worse, weak reporting requirements result in several states not releasing statistics to the CDC, making year-to-year comparisons difficult.

The Chiaroscuro Foundation was wise in the way it presented its statistics. The CDC uses the ratio of abortions to thousand live births — a metric that can be difficult to grasp. But the percentages used by the Chiaroscuro Foundation were easy to understand. Indeed, there was considerable surprise and concern that 41 percent of all pregnancies in New York City end in abortion.

It should be noted that, in the recent abortion statistics released by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, there was some good news. The number of abortions performed in New York City has fallen consistently during the past decade. The abortion rate is falling the fastest among teenagers. Furthermore, it appears the current economic slowdown has done relatively little to increase the incidence of abortion in New York.

However, the fact remains that New York City has among the highest abortion rates in the country. The Chiaroscuro Foundation is to be commended for both highlighting this fact and promoting the invaluable assistance offered by the Catholic Church and other religious groups who assist women facing crisis pregnancies. The foundation would do well to make this an annual event. Consistent tracking of abortion statistics could nicely demonstrate the incremental progress the pro-life movement is making and would raise the salience of abortion in an area that has not always been particularly receptive to the pro-life message.

Comments

Note: In the spirit of full disclosure, the Chiaroscuro Foundation asked me to review the methodology they used to describe the incidence of abortion in New York City.

— Michael J. New is an assistant professor at the University of Alabama and a fellow at the Witherspoon Institute

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Michael J. New is a visiting assistant professor of social research and political science at the Catholic University of America and an associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute in Washington, D.C.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Ten Questions for the ‘Squad’

By
Democratic infighting reached a fever pitch last week with bickering and personal attacks between members of the “Squad” and other House Democrats. During that period, Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley mostly avoided doing interviews. However, that all ... Read More
U.S.

The Rise of the Chinese-American Right

By
On June 13, during a nasty storm, a group of Chinese New Yorkers gathered in front of the gates of Gracie Mansion, the New York mayor’s residence on the Upper East Side, to protest. Inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio was meeting with two dozen or so representatives of the Asian-American community to discuss his ... Read More
Elections

How Beto Made Himself into White-Privilege Guy

By
Robert Francis O’Rourke is white. If it’s any consolation, he’s very sorry about that. “Beto” has been running from his Irish ancestry for some time now. Long before the Left fell headlong into the logical termini of its triune fascination with race, power, and privilege, O’Rourke sensed that there ... Read More
White House

The Trump Steamroller

By
As we settle into high summer and the period of maximum difficulty in finding anything to fill in hours of television news, especially 24/7 news television, two well-established political trends are emerging in this pre-electoral period: The president’s opponents continue to dig themselves into foxholes that ... Read More
Culture

Why Was Richard Spencer on CNN?

By
Self-avowed white nationalist Richard Spencer went on CNN yesterday. What he said isn't particularly interesting, because Richard Spencer isn't particularly interesting. What is interesting, at least in the sense that a multi-car pile up on the side of the interstate is interesting, is the bastard logic of the ... Read More