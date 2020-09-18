The Corner

Ezekiel Emanuel Urges In-Person Voting

Apparently the goal of winning the election by mail-in ballots isn’t going as well for Democrats as they had hoped. How else to explain Biden health-care adviser, the bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel, coming out and urging people to vote in person? From the CNN story:

Recently, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who served as an adviser in the Obama administration, analyzed the relative risk of contracting coronavirus while voting and came to a simple conclusion.

“There’s a lot of conversation about voting, but we looked at the data. It seems most like shopping at the grocery store. And that has some risk but it’s pretty low risk,” Emanuel said in an interview.

Emanuel said that conclusion is based on a better understanding of how the virus spreads, the widespread availability and use of face masks and other precautions, as well as evidence suggesting that voting, like grocery shopping, has not led to any widespread outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There are ways and reasons to vote in person,” Emanuel said. “People should not fear for their lives by going out and voting. It’s a hell of a lot safer than going to a restaurant.”

How interesting. It is worth remembering that Emanuel was very recently the lead signatory of an open letter signed by “experts,” last updated September 1, calling for a second complete nationwide shutdown. From the letter:

Non-essential businesses should be closed. Restaurant service should be limited to take-out. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where we interact with others.

“You should bar non-essential interstate travel. . . . If you don’t take these actions, the consequences will be measured in widespread suffering and death.”

So, less than a month ago, Emanuel said people should stay home, but now says people can safely vote?

Such a radical shift doesn’t make sense unless the driving force behind both calls is more about politics than science.

Media

How American Journalism Died

By
In 2017, the liberal Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard University found that 93 percent of CNN’s coverage of the Trump administration was negative. The center found similarly negative Trump coverage at other major news outlets. The election year 2020 has only accelerated ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
Elections

Is the Biden Campaign Struggling?

By
On the menu today: a long, long list of Democrats warning that the Biden campaign may not be as strong as it looks in key states and among key demographics; another former White House staffer comes out and denounces the president, offering a hard lesson about how personnel is policy; and a long look at the ... Read More
