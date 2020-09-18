Ezekiel Emanuel Urges In-Person Voting

Apparently the goal of winning the election by mail-in ballots isn’t going as well for Democrats as they had hoped. How else to explain Biden health-care adviser, the bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel, coming out and urging people to vote in person? From the CNN story:

Recently, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who served as an adviser in the Obama administration, analyzed the relative risk of contracting coronavirus while voting and came to a simple conclusion. “There’s a lot of conversation about voting, but we looked at the data. It seems most like shopping at the grocery store. And that has some risk but it’s pretty low risk,” Emanuel said in an interview. Emanuel said that conclusion is based on a better understanding of how the virus spreads, the widespread availability and use of face masks and other precautions, as well as evidence suggesting that voting, like grocery shopping, has not led to any widespread outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. “There are ways and reasons to vote in person,” Emanuel said. “People should not fear for their lives by going out and voting. It’s a hell of a lot safer than going to a restaurant.”

How interesting. It is worth remembering that Emanuel was very recently the lead signatory of an open letter signed by “experts,” last updated September 1, calling for a second complete nationwide shutdown. From the letter:

Non-essential businesses should be closed. Restaurant service should be limited to take-out. People should stay home, going out only to get food and medicine or to exercise and get fresh air. Masks should be mandatory in all situations, indoors and outdoors, where we interact with others. “You should bar non-essential interstate travel. . . . If you don’t take these actions, the consequences will be measured in widespread suffering and death.”

So, less than a month ago, Emanuel said people should stay home, but now says people can safely vote?

Such a radical shift doesn’t make sense unless the driving force behind both calls is more about politics than science.