The Corner

Elections

Ezekiel Emanuel Warns Trump Could Rush Vaccine as ‘October Surprise’

By
(Schott AG/Handout/Reuters)

In a co-authored New York Times opinion piece, Ezekiel Emanuel warns that the president may announce the successful development of a COVID vaccine as an “October surprise” to win the election in November. From, “Could Trump Turn a Vaccine into a Campaign Stunt:”

An emergency authorization would allow Mr. Trump to hold his news conference and declare victory. But like President George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” proclamation, it has the potential to be a travesty. Millions of vaccines could be distributed without proof that the vaccine can prevent disease or transmission.

What is the saying these days, a charge “based on no direct evidence”? Good grief.

Comments

This point is worth noting. Emanuel is affiliated with the Biden campaign on its Public Health Advisory Committee, surely a relevant factor in judging the sagacity of Emanuel’s accusations.

So, I checked to see if that was disclosed, either in the piece itself or Emanuel’s column identifier. Of course not! This is, after all, the New York Times, which has made clear that when it comes to Trump, the usual journalistic ethics no longer apply.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

J. K. Rowling vs. Woke Supremacy

By
Much ado has been made of J. K. Rowling’s essay explaining her “reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues.” She has been accused of transphobia far and wide. A school in West Sussex has dropped plans to name one of its houses after her as it does “not wish to be associated with these views.” An ... Read More
World

J. K. Rowling vs. Woke Supremacy

By
Much ado has been made of J. K. Rowling’s essay explaining her “reasons for speaking out on sex and gender issues.” She has been accused of transphobia far and wide. A school in West Sussex has dropped plans to name one of its houses after her as it does “not wish to be associated with these views.” An ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Flight of the Superpower

By
America is contracting. It pulls back from the world, its people pull away from each other. Last week's Wall Street Journal report that President Trump had ordered the withdrawal of slightly more than a quarter of our troops in Germany went unnoticed amid the domestic unrest following the police killing of George ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Flight of the Superpower

By
America is contracting. It pulls back from the world, its people pull away from each other. Last week's Wall Street Journal report that President Trump had ordered the withdrawal of slightly more than a quarter of our troops in Germany went unnoticed amid the domestic unrest following the police killing of George ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More