‘Factcheckers’ Keep Lying about Biden’s Abortion Position

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Joe Biden supports the right of unlimited abortion, funded by the taxpayers, up until the moment of birth.

It’s a position that remains exceptionally unpopular with the majority of voters, so “factcheckers” have been super busy during this Republican National Convention trying to confuse the issue. Ramesh Ponnuru has already debunked abortion “factchecks” from the Washington Post and New York Times.

The Post was back at it tonight, taking exception with Sister Deirdre Byrne’s contention that a Biden-Harris ticket supports “the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide”:

Biden does not support “late-term abortion and infanticide.” He supports abortion rights and says he would codify in statute the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade and related precedents, which generally limit abortions to the first 20 to 24 weeks of gestation.

None of the above conflicts with Byrne’s contention. For one thing, the words “generally limit” do a lot of heavy lifting. The Post notes that only “1 percent” of abortions “happen after the fetus reaches the point of viability.” What the Post avoids saying is that more than 8,000 viable fetuses, and probably more than 10,000 on the cusp of viability, are aborted every year. The killing of thousands of tiny human beings — whether it is “codified” by law; or whether it is allowed by emotional health exemptions; or whether reporters find “experts” to tell us it’s okay — is properly described as infanticide.

But can anyone imagine an alleged Post factchecker dismissing gun deaths as “generally“ unimportant because less than .01 percent of legal firearm owners commit murder? Or treating a public official who advocates for zero limits on gun ownership, as simply promising to “codify” the Second Amendment? To do so would be to circumvent fundamental point of the debate — which is exactly what pro-choice reporters are trying to do.

It is, no doubt, true that Biden doesn’t want to drive women down abortion clinics himself. Yet, he supports the ability of women to terminate pregnancies into the ninth month. Nearly every Democrat has voted against the 20-week ban on abortion. And every time you ask a one what restrictions they believe should exist, they retort with the vacuous claim that as long as a woman huddles up with her physician when deciding to dispense with a human being, it’s none of our business.

But the fact that the vast majority of women don’t choose a late-term abortion doesn’t change Biden’s position. In fact, Democratic Party presidential nominee recently dropped his 45-year of support for the Hyde amendment — the last vestige of his moderation — to back state-funded abortions.