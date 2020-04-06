A New Installment in the Faith and Culture Leaders Series

It’s Holy Week and Passover! Since most places of worship are unable to gather their congregations, National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society is pleased to offer virtual programming during Holy Week and prior to the start of Passover. Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and a special conference call with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

Kathryn recently spoke with Fr. John Maria Devaney, who has been ministering in the New York City hospitals, to discuss his service on the front lines and maintaining hope in a time of crisis.

On Tuesday, at 4:00 p.m. EST, we invite you to join us for a call Robert Nicholson to honor the start of Passover and Holy Week. The conversation will center around Nicholson’s recent article in the Wall Street Journal, “A Coronavirus Great Awakening?” Robert Nicholson is the Founder and Executive Director of The Philos Project. His advocacy focuses on spreading the vision of a multi-ethnic and multi-religious Middle East based on freedom and rule of law. Please RSVP here for call-in information.

Later this week we will release a podcast with Sr. Mary Catharine Perry, O.P. who will discuss observing Holy Week from home.

Please visit our website for more details and updates here.