At the New York Times, Peter Baker breathlessly reports that “When news broke on Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, President Trump was just five minutes into a campaign rally in Minnesota and aides opted not to pass word to him onstage. If he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer.”

Advertisement

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out Baker’s piece and used the above excerpt as a caption. There’s something galling about journalists fantasizing about conservative incivility while Joy Reid, the host of an MSNBC show, endorses and laughs at the suggestion that the late, great Antonin Scalia is in hell.