Farewell to the Redskins 

It was inevitable that in this environment, with considerable commercial pressure, that the Redskins would have to cave. I still stand by what I wrote here years ago. The name is obviously an anachronism, but a harmless one. It doesn’t actually hurt anyone, or promote racism, or make anyone take a dim view of Native Americans. The team could have kept the name Redskins for the next 100 years, and nothing in our national life would be any different. The name, the burgundy and gold, the fight song, the logo — all of that made for a vibrant team tradition that united all Redskins fans and was an adornment to the league. But we’re no longer making any allowances for such things, as the woke bulldozer flattens all before it.