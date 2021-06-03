Fauci Answers on Lab-Leak Emails, Sorta

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked this morning on CNN about the redacted emails sent to him last year that mentioned the possibility of COVID-19 having leaked from a lab or being the product of human intervention, such as through gain-of-function research.

Fauci on his redacted email about a possible China lab leak: “The idea, I think, is quite far fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves, as well as other people. I think that’s a bit far out, John.” pic.twitter.com/GpyIsQWMWE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

This is a very slippery response. It’s not entirely his …