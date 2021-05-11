Fauci Asked about U.S. Funding Wuhan Lab

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, April 15, 2021. (Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Rand Paul asked Dr. Anthony Fauci about the United States’ role — and Fauci’s own as head of NIAID — in funding the Wuhan Virology Institute to study “gain-of-function” in coronaviruses. Basically, lots of outlets have reported that a subgrant to the EcoAlliance diverted U.S. tax dollars to study how to make bat coronaviruses more infective in humans.

.@RandPaul: “Dr. Fauci, do you still support…NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?” Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect…” Full video: https://t.co/ILTKlTSQdC pic.twitter.com/t0HxwsWXmm — CSPAN (@cspan) May 11, 2021



The exchange got very testy.

Advertisement

And, it’s hard not to see that Fauci is responding in a technically correct but ultimately misleading way. Notice the shift between definitions from one question to the next? We need public officials and the press to push much harder on this line of questioning.