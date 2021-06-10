Fauci: Criticizing Me Is Criticizing Science

Well, folks, he finally said it.

In an interview on MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to criticism of himself by explaining, “A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science because all of the things I have spoken about from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science.”

FAUCI: "A lot of what your seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science because all of the things I have spoken about from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science." pic.twitter.com/O1oVkueEKR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2021

You heard it right here. Fauci is in charge in the same way that the laws of thermodynamics are. It’s just science.

I don’t know whether to take Fauci up on the offer of a two-fer. Capital-S “Science” as an all-purpose cudgel for shutting up reasonable political questions about the pandemic response has been a menace from the start.

In any case, I think this is over. If this is his defense, it’s clear that he’s on tilt and going to play this hand until he goes completely bust.