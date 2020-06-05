The Corner

Health Care

Fauci ‘Very Concerned’ Protests Are ‘Perfect Set Up’ to Spread Coronavirus

By
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 17, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with local D.C. radio station WTOP on Friday that protests could spread the coronavirus:

The congregation of large crowds at a time and in a … geographic area where there is clearly active infection transmission—it’s a perfect set up for further spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips which might turn into some surges. So I get very concerned as my colleagues in public health [do]….

Comments

Obviously, not only are they congregating physically close to each other but often when they start screaming and demonstrating—which part of the process of demonstrating, I’m not criticizing that—but I’m saying what it’s going to be leading to is the likelihood that you might have situations where you will foster the spread of the infection, and that’s really of concern.

“It’s a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid,” Fauci added. “If you are going to go out, please make sure you wear a mask and you keep the mask on at all times.”

Two questions: Why did the federal government’s top epidemiologist wait until Friday to issue this warning about protests that have been going on for a week, and why did he do it on a local radio program?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
NR Webathon

Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

By
I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy. If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention. I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite. It’s ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More