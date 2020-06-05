Fauci ‘Very Concerned’ Protests Are ‘Perfect Set Up’ to Spread Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 17, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in an interview with local D.C. radio station WTOP on Friday that protests could spread the coronavirus:

The congregation of large crowds at a time and in a … geographic area where there is clearly active infection transmission—it’s a perfect set up for further spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips which might turn into some surges. So I get very concerned as my colleagues in public health [do]…. Obviously, not only are they congregating physically close to each other but often when they start screaming and demonstrating—which part of the process of demonstrating, I’m not criticizing that—but I’m saying what it’s going to be leading to is the likelihood that you might have situations where you will foster the spread of the infection, and that’s really of concern.

“It’s a delicate balance because the reasons for demonstrating are valid,” Fauci added. “If you are going to go out, please make sure you wear a mask and you keep the mask on at all times.”

Two questions: Why did the federal government’s top epidemiologist wait until Friday to issue this warning about protests that have been going on for a week, and why did he do it on a local radio program?