Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Asia Bibi, Caring for Pregnant Addicts, Sleeping in Your Car & More (February 28, 2019)

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan, leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 28, 2020. (Charles Platiau/Reuters)

1. An interview with Asia Bibi, about her blasphemy imprisonment in Pakistan

2. Walter Russell Mead in the WSJ: Does the Arc of History Bend Toward Idlib? Four million people cower as Assad advances, but the world is unmoved.

3. On Being Jean Vanier

4. A doctor’s radical treatment for pregnant addicts? Get them clean

5. Italian Churches Go Into Quarantine

6. Wyoming universities may stop paying for abortions in their student health-insurance plans — and The College Fix brought the issue to light. A bill now sits before the governor, as this piece explains.

Congratulations — and thank you — to John J. Miller and crew.

7. Brad Wilcox & Hal Boyd: The Nuclear Family Is Still Indispensable

8. How a special couple is helping children affected by the opioid crisis

9. An intro into what a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care is, from Oregon

10. An interview with Rita Soronen from the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption about foster care and adoption

Five myths about foster care, from the same

11. All moms want healthy babies, but what if they’re not?

12. For LA people living in cars, secured parking lot is nightly haven

13. About a young inspiring 13-year-old acquaintance of mine who is changing children’s lives in Anacostia, building a school library for his Confirmation project

14. Sunday supper: The American tradition that cuts across cultures

15. This was from a few years ago, by Jonathan Rauch, and it popped up on my screen so this introvert thought to share: Caring for Your Introvert