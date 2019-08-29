The Corner

Culture

Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 29, 2019)

By

A quick NR Cruise “catch-up” list:

1. Syriac Catholic Church reestablishes diocese in northern Iraq (Crux)

2. Sold into sexual slavery: The women forced to take multiple husbands to combat India’s ‘wife shortage’ (London Telegraph)

3. “The Trump Administration Sides With Nurses Who Object to Abortion” (Emma Green/Atlantic)

4.

5. Identity Politics and the “Great Scattering” (Rod Dreher)

(More on Mary Eberstadt’s new book here and here.)

6. Ericka Andersen: Migrants who want better for their children aren’t bad parents. They’re the best. (Washington Post)

7. Tug-of-war over Michigan pro-life program threatens to put funding in jeopardy (Catholic News Agency)

8. About teens mental health and screens  (Institute for Family Studies)

9. What’s lost when we rush kids through childhood? (Edutopia)

10. ‘Life is always beautiful’: What 81 years and 6,000 babies have taught Flora Gualdani (Catholic News Agency)

11. A boy with autism wouldn’t sit still on a United Airlines flight. So crew and passengers stepped in to help. (CNN)

12. Another plane story worth reading

13. “Satan Is Real” (Monseigneur Charles Pope)

Comments

14. “The Divine Resurrection of Stained Glass” (NY Times)

15. “Teach me to sing the Song of Songs” (Medium)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

James Mattis Gives the Country a Warning

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: A warning from former secretary of defense James Mattis about what really threatens our country; House Democrats conclude that what the country really needs right now is high-profile hearings about the payments to Stormy Daniels; and Bill de Blasio loses interest in his day ... Read More
Culture

Meet the World Expert on All Things: Tom Nichols

By
Hello, I’m Tom Nichols. I have very fierce facial hair. I am a super-brain expert authority (™) on all things. You can find me in the Naval War College, USA Today, and in the dictionary, under the word “insufferable.” I am in fact an expert on all things, except the management of time, 100 hours of ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
There are two possible explanations of Joe Biden’s inability to tell the truth about things: One is that his mind is failing him, the other is that his honor is. In neither case is Biden fit to hold the office of president of the United States of America, and Democrats would discredit themselves and endanger ... Read More
World

Israel’s Good and Bad New Realities

By
One of the most radical changes in the labyrinth of the Middle East is the near cessation of the old formal hostility of the Arab nations to Israel. That does not mean that the destruction of the Jewish state is not still a commandment among hundreds of millions of Arab speakers throughout the Middle East in ... Read More
Science & Tech

Death of the ‘Gay Gene’

By
A  new study involving hundreds of thousands of participants finds that homosexual behavior is about one-third genetic — and that many genes are involved, each having only a tiny effect. It even manages to single out a few: “rs34730029,” for example, increases the chance of having a same-sex experience by ... Read More
Film & TV

Conservatives Should Watch More Television

By
The conservative movement in the United States, which identifies itself too closely with the Republican party, is at a low cultural ebb (it is certainly fashionable to be anti-Trump), but American popular culture for the past 20 years nonetheless has been suffused with deeply conservative sentiment — even ... Read More
Books

A Parable of ‘Privilege-Hoarding’

By
Nestled on the Front Range of the Rockies, the city of Crystal was a largely upper-middle-class paradise, chock full of health-conscious and socially conscious -- meaning, of course, impeccably progressive -- Coloradans. Then in slithered a serpent in the form of a proposal for a new school, to be called ... Read More