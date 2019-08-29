Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 29, 2019)

A quick NR Cruise “catch-up” list:

1. Syriac Catholic Church reestablishes diocese in northern Iraq (Crux)

2. Sold into sexual slavery: The women forced to take multiple husbands to combat India’s ‘wife shortage’ (London Telegraph)

3. “The Trump Administration Sides With Nurses Who Object to Abortion” (Emma Green/Atlantic)

The Trump admin. has virtually closed the door on Iraqis who worked as interpreters for the US military, issuing only 2 US visas to former interpreters last year, according to government statistics obtained by @NBCNews. https://t.co/vga6XskH7w — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 25, 2019

5. Identity Politics and the “Great Scattering” (Rod Dreher)

(More on Mary Eberstadt’s new book here and here.)

6. Ericka Andersen: Migrants who want better for their children aren’t bad parents. They’re the best. (Washington Post)

7. Tug-of-war over Michigan pro-life program threatens to put funding in jeopardy (Catholic News Agency)

8. About teens mental health and screens (Institute for Family Studies)

9. What’s lost when we rush kids through childhood? (Edutopia)

10. ‘Life is always beautiful’: What 81 years and 6,000 babies have taught Flora Gualdani (Catholic News Agency)

11. A boy with autism wouldn’t sit still on a United Airlines flight. So crew and passengers stepped in to help. (CNN)

12. Another plane story worth reading

13. “Satan Is Real” (Monseigneur Charles Pope)

14. “The Divine Resurrection of Stained Glass” (NY Times)

15. “Teach me to sing the Song of Songs” (Medium)