Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 6, 2019)

2. Archbishop Warda in Iraq: “Will the West continue to condone this never-ending, organized persecution of minorities?

3. Chelsea Patterson Sobolik on women and persecution

4. On forced abortion in North Korea

5. Chinese rights lawyer Chen Jiangang flees to US to escape ‘persecution’ in China

6. John Allen: Anti-Christian carnage in Nigeria could be global security nightmare

7. Charles Camosy: A double murder and indictment of abortion culture

8. A mother died shielding her infant in El Paso. The father died shielding them both, family says.

9. The new NRI Buckley fellow on mental health and violence

10.Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa:  We try to protect our kids from news of mass shootings, but the anxiety creeps in

11. Daily Signal: Stand on Marriage Costs Christian School Its Place in Voucher Program

12. Patti Davis on her father

More about him here.

14. Knights of Columbus donated over $185 million to charity in 2018

15. 9 Ways to Make Social Media More Christian

Plus: The news this weekend points to the need for more prayer. And prayer even seems to confirm it. See what I mean here.

