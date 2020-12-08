Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Christmas and Suffering & More

1.

Banner day when Muslim groups cheer action by the Trump administration … here banning cotton imports from state-owned entity using Uighur Muslim slave labor. https://t.co/XAqELxdZz8 — Mindy Belz (@mcbelz) December 3, 2020

2. Bill McGurn: “I confess I am not unbiased here. Jimmy is my godson. And I love him.” — about the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai and Pope Francis and China

God bless Godson and father

3. “The call to separate the definition of women from biology also has huge implications for female safety.”

4. Erika Bachiochi: 2020 Report: The Business Case for Abortion (as if it were not obvious)

5. Madeline Fry Schultz: When Emergency Contraception Is Commonplace, Are We Losing Introspection?

6. In the Federalist: Biden Nominee Proves He Comes Bringing A Sword To The Culture War

7. In Spiked: We need to talk about Ellen Page

8. A doctor who treated some of Houston’s sickest Covid-19 patients has died

9.

Big deal, say people unaffected by the violence, that only takes us back to the Bloomberg administration. But as a police friend of mine pointed out, it is a big deal when you undo decades of crime reduction in 8 months. https://t.co/KesXO3401V — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 8, 2020

10. Ashley McGuire: Janet Yellen’s Surprisingly Traditional Views About Family Breakdown

11.

12. Toufic Baaklini: “Save Lebanon and Stop Turkey” Should Be the Cornerstone of Biden’s Middle East Policy

13. Michael Gerson: Prominent evangelicals are directing Trump’s sinking ship. That feeds doubts about religion.

14. Dan Darling: Christmas During Corona: How This Season Speaks to Our Suffering

15. I didn’t think this was possible: