The Corner

Culture

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coptic New Year, Life Unites & More (September 11, 2020)

By

1.

2.

3. Lebanon in crisis: ‘we need a miracle’

“We’ve come to a situation in Lebanon where the middle class have become poor and the poor have gotten poorer,” says Sister Marie Justine el Osta, from the Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family, who serves as director of the dispensary.  “This is a disaster.”

. . .

“In this country, we live day by day.  We don’t know what will happen tomorrow.  We can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sister Marie Justine.  “I always say that God always helps us.  Thank God, He sends us helpers,” she said, such as Aid to the Church in Need.  “We are so grateful.”

4. Catholic Herald: Big rise in abortions in England and Wales during lockdown

5. Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 should not be held in China, human rights groups say in letter to IOC

6. A young boy died alongside his dog in the Oregon wildfires

7.

8. Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

9. Maureen Ferguson: New Court Shortlist Adds More Female Judicial Role Models

The first female justice on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor, was a Reagan appointee, but her judicial philosophy turned out to be anything but conservative. Among other disappointments, O’Connor read a right to abortion into the Constitution as a necessity for women to achieve economic and social equality. She even voted in 2000 to strike down a state ban on late-term partial-birth abortion.

The women on the president’s current list have an entirely different outlook on the Constitution. All are highly respected judges and lawyers who have demonstrated a commitment to the Constitution’s original meaning and text. Many also represent a broader idea of who might make a great justice. They transcend the narrow central casting tropes. All were educated at top-notch law schools (but not necessarily Ivy League ones, those impeccably elite but doctrinally progressive institutions). A judge from “Middle America” might be refreshingly uninterested in the approval of the proverbial Georgetown cocktail party crowd.

10.  What it takes to preserve friendship amid deep divisions over politics and COVID-19

11.  Alex Trebek of ‘Jeopardy!’ Has Questions About God That Need Answers 

12. Sad, but not surprising — Half of U.S. Christians say casual sex between consenting adults is sometimes or always acceptable

13. Brace yourself before you listen to this podcast about scandal in the Catholic Church, but I’m grateful my alma mater is doing it.

Comments

14. Life Unites is the theme of the 48th March for Life in January

15. Trained Like The Master, a homily for today (Fr. Roger Landry)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
U.S.

A Hero We’ll Never Forget

By
Editor’s Note: The following was sent to William F. Buckley Jr. by Thomas Burnett Sr., whose son, Tom, died while attempting to retake control of United Airlines Flight 93 from its al-Qaeda hijackers on September 11, 2001. It first appeared in the Notes & Asides section of National Review’s May 20, 2002, ... Read More
U.S.

A Hero We’ll Never Forget

By
Editor’s Note: The following was sent to William F. Buckley Jr. by Thomas Burnett Sr., whose son, Tom, died while attempting to retake control of United Airlines Flight 93 from its al-Qaeda hijackers on September 11, 2001. It first appeared in the Notes & Asides section of National Review’s May 20, 2002, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC’s Power Grab

By
In response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented actions to keep people in their jobs and homes. That does not mean every governmental policy has been wise, or even legal. On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that, as part of an ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC’s Power Grab

By
In response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented actions to keep people in their jobs and homes. That does not mean every governmental policy has been wise, or even legal. On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that, as part of an ... Read More