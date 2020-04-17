The Corner

Culture

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today (Easter Friday, April 17, 2020)

By

1. Demand for child pornography rises steeply in India amid COVID-19 lockdown

2. Pregnancy Care Centers Offer Essential Services

3. Peggy Noonan: Needed: A Little Give and a Lot of Integrity

4. Pope says living faith without sacraments, community is dangerous

5. The church is closed, but its food pantry is open. A viral Facebook post swells volunteer numbers at a parish in Arlington.

6. Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces resumes public mass: How it’ll work if you want to attend

7. Why faith and fear of death are not incompatible

8. Five ways to deal with your hatred toward coronavirus

9. CDC reviewing ‘stunning’ universal testing results from Boston homeless shelter

10. Ramesh: Dumb Policies Erode Public Support for Lockdown

11. Tim Carney: Governments incur fury by banning safe activities during coronavirus lockdown

12. After Social Distancing, a Strange Purgatory Awaits

13. Will the Coronavirus Spike Births

14. A new book I’m looking forward to by Fr. Paul Murray, O.P., on Saint Catherine of Siena

15. WWOZ to broadcast eight days of archival New Orleans Jazz Fest ‘greatest hits’

Elections

Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy

By
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More
