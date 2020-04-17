Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today (Easter Friday, April 17, 2020)

1. Demand for child pornography rises steeply in India amid COVID-19 lockdown
2. Pregnancy Care Centers Offer Essential Services
3. Peggy Noonan: Needed: A Little Give and a Lot of Integrity
4. Pope says living faith without sacraments, community is dangerous
5. The church is closed, but its food pantry is open. A viral Facebook post swells volunteer numbers at a parish in Arlington.
6. Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces resumes public mass: How it’ll work if you want to attend
7. Why faith and fear of death are not incompatible
8. Five ways to deal with your hatred toward coronavirus
9. CDC reviewing ‘stunning’ universal testing results from Boston homeless shelter
10. Ramesh: Dumb Policies Erode Public Support for Lockdown
11. Tim Carney: Governments incur fury by banning safe activities during coronavirus lockdown
12. After Social Distancing, a Strange Purgatory Awaits
13. Will the Coronavirus Spike Births
14. A new book I’m looking forward to by Fr. Paul Murray, O.P., on Saint Catherine of Siena
15. WWOZ to broadcast eight days of archival New Orleans Jazz Fest ‘greatest hits’