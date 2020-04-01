Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Family Joy in the Time of Coronavirus & More (April 1, 2020)

Pope Francis delivers the weekly Angelus prayer as it is streamed via video over the internet from inside the Vatican, March 29, 2020. (Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

1. Stop everything. There’s a new Andy Ferguson essay: Springtime for Introverts

2. Francis X. Maier:

As a nation, we’ve looked away for decades as others scrubbed God out of our vocabulary, our thinking, and the institutions that support our public life. Now that we need him, many people don’t have the words or memories to seek him out.

3. This coming Sunday is Palm Sunday. I just remembered I was in Rome for Palm Sunday last year. I wonder if we would have all approached Holy Week differently, if we had any clue what this year would look like.

Here’s an idea about celebrating Palm Sunday. (Put branches on your door.)

4.

87 diocesan priests have now died of coronavirus covid-19 in Italy; the youngest being 45 years old, and the oldest 104. The majority died serving their flock, and died for them. May they all Rest in Peace.https://t.co/PHfz5IbtYE pic.twitter.com/XoBZm9D1Tx — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) April 1, 2020

5. Pope prays for media helping people endure isolation

6. 60 tons of ventilators, masks, respirators to the U.S. from Russia

7. Medical staffing company cut salary, benefits for medical staffs fighting coronavirus: report

8. Social distancing comes with psychological fallout

9. George Weigel: Transforming Quarantine into Retreat

10. Trying to Teach High School During a Global Pandemic

11. Maryland has very clear guidelines about what is an acceptable religious gathering

12.

In case you too need a little joy on your feed, to last One Day More inside. https://t.co/kjGLSwGGni — Ines San Martin (@inesanma) April 1, 2020

13. Knights of Columbus: ‘Leave No Neighbor Behind’

14. From the Sisters of Life: A Word of Hope in a Time of Fear

