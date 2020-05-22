Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Foster Care & Joe Biden & More (May 22, 2020)

The Corner

A virtual event on Wednesday at 3 N.Y. time with NRI and the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture: A Ride Through the Real Life of Foster Care and Adoption: A Conversation on the new Roadside Attractions Film The Ride. Details here.

1. Words that appear in The Nation: “I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them.”

2.

3. Jillian Kay Melchior: China seeks to imprison a Hong Kong newspaperman and bankrupt his tabloid.

4. Religious freedom receives a small boost in Sudan

5. (Minnesota): Archbishop Hebda: Catholics ‘depend on the Eucharist,’ and Masses will resume

6. Abby Johnson: Our Coronavirus Response Is Making Us Lose Our Humanity

7. California doctors say they’ve seen more deaths from suicide than coronavirus since lockdowns

8. Catholic doctor chooses to live with homeless people to protect them from coronavirus

9.

10.  Chad Pecknold: The Idea of the Catholic School

11. Maureen Ferguson: As COVID-19 Kills Catholic Schools, Dems Play Politics

12. Rachel Anderson & Lyman Stone: A Child-Focused Paid Parental Leave Policy for the U.S.

13.

14. The Given Institute has an online event coming up in early June for Catholic women of all ages — details here. It’s called Discover the Gift.

15. Unleashing Fire: An Online Pentecost Retreat

PLUS:

Next Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time: Foster Care: An Essential Call, a virtual event with NRI and the Catholic Information Center. Details here.

