Fifteen Things that Caught My Eye Today: Margaret Sanger, ISIS & More (July 23, 2020)

1. Serrin Foster & Damian Geminder: Erasing Margaret Sanger from Planned Parenthood doesn’t change abortion’s eugenic logic

While Sanger’s name may be removed from public spaces, her legacy of destruction and dehumanization remains. Millions of children of color and poor children who were priceless are gone forever: nameless, unloved and buried in medical waste. Scrubbing Sanger’s name from an abortion clinic does nothing to improve—much less save—the lives of children who are maimed and killed or the women who have been sold the lie that they and their unplanned pregnancies are a problem to be solved.

2. Our Children Were Killed by Islamic State members. They must face trial.

The U.S. government should send a more powerful message: It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you harm American citizens, you will not escape. You will be hunted down. And when you are caught, you will face the full power of American law.

3. Francis X. Maier: Liars Go to Hell

4.

NEW: The Demise of the Happy Two-Parent Home,

the latest release from @SenMikeLee 's Social Capital Project within @JECRepublicans /1 https://t.co/z5af1ACAlg pic.twitter.com/pp5VwRAkXy — Scott Winship (@swinshi) July 23, 2020

5. Institute for Family Studies: Six Lessons on Staying Married from Couples Who’ve Struggled and Made It

One woman, married 43 years, put it best as she described the legacy of intact marriages in her family, including her own: In the end, the staying together was better, best, and gratifying—and smart. It is not about happiness. There is a lot of comfort, love, and satisfaction, though, and yes there is happiness, but that is not the end all, be all. Whatever hell we thought we were going through was worth it. We can breathe, we are still together, we feel like warriors, we wear badges. With honor. We are married.

6. Caleb Lyman: Poll: Americans Don’t Want Government Telling Christian Schools Who They Can Hire

The survey found that more than two-thirds of American adults agree that keeping the government out of religious organizations’ internal disputes is an “important facet of separation of church and state.” This opinion was not limited to religious or conservative respondents. Sixty-five percent of the “nones” and 60 percent of those who indicated that religion was not important in their lives shared this view.

7. The Washington Post: Coronavirus could push 250,000 into hunger in D.C. region, report says

About half of the food bank’s 450 partner groups and food pantries are closed because of the pandemic — mostly because of building closures, a loss of elderly volunteers or a lack of funding. With hundreds of thousands newly out of work, the distribution sites that remain are reporting dramatic increases in demand, ranging from 30 percent to 400 percent.

8. The Wall Street Journal: Desecration of Catholic Churches Across U.S. Leaves Congregations Shaken

Catholic institutions from Boston to Florida reported more than half a dozen attacks on church property, including statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, between July 10 and 16.

9. Andy Smarick: Liberty, Government, and the Preservation of Civil Society

Non-public schools are an important part of civil society; they reflect the wide diversity of American history and culture, they are often longstanding institutions, and they provide valuable benefits to students and communities. Schools serving low-income students give families options other than assigned neighborhood public schools, which might be low-performing or unsafe. Short-term aid, in the form of scholarships, tax credits, or grants, could help these schools weather this storm.

10. Christine Rosen: Now, They’ve Come for the Talented

If they succeed in their ideological campaign, the future of classical music will include less Mozart and Beethoven and more “collaborative choral pieces” like “Nigra Sum Sed Formosa: A Fantasia on Microaggressions” (a piece that, ironically, draws on the very classical choral forms so many are attacking to pursue its contemporary ideological agenda). It will see the end of blind auditions and merit-based hiring in favor of race-based awarding of jobs, rather than directing resources at the much more worthwhile project of recruiting and supporting young musicians from lower-income and minority communities so they can have a pathway to future professional success.

11. National Catholic Register: The Martyrdom of ‘the Most Beautiful Woman in Europe’

Ella knew her fate had been sealed and, she wrote the following: The Lord found that it was time for us to carry his cross. Let us strive to be worthy of that joy. Advertisement In the early hours of July 18, Ella and a number of others were taken to a nearby disused mine, one that had recently flooded. Ella was ushered forwards first by the now increasingly agitated Red Guards. Calmly she approached them. Knowing the hour had finally come, she knelt before her executioners and prayed: “Father, forgive them, for they know not….” She was unable to finish her prayer, however, for rifle butts bludgeoned her face.

12. “Adopting a teen rocks your world—in wonderful and unexpected ways”

13. Esau McCaulley: How to Give Children Joy, Even During a Pandemic

My wife and I have drifted to a bias toward joy. We tell our children about some major events; other burdens we carry ourselves. Our children know much of the history of this country, but the focus is on Black triumph over suffering, not the suffering itself.

14. Former ‘Rosie the Riveter’ makes masks to protect against coronavirus

15. The Babylon Bee: Man Who Just Reads News and Social Media All Day Unsure Why He’s So Depressed