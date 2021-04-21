Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: MLK on Suffering, Biden Sues for Transgender Mandate, Remembering Chuck Colson & More

1. Via the Trinity Forum, Martin Luther King Jr. on suffering:

Some of my personal sufferings over the last few years have also served to shape my thinking…. As my sufferings mounted I soon realized that there were two ways that I could respond to my situation: either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course. Recognizing the necessity for suffering I have tried to make of it a virtue. If only to save myself from bitterness, I have attempted to see my personal ordeals as an opportunity to transform myself and heal the people involved in the tragic situation which now obtains. I have lived these last few years with the conviction that unearned suffering is redemptive. There are some who still find the cross a stumbling block, and others consider it foolishness, but I am more convinced than ever before that it is the power of God unto social and individual salvation. So like the Apostle Paul I can now humbly yet proudly say, “I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus.” The suffering and agonizing moments through which I have passed over the last few years have also drawn me closer to God. More than ever before I am convinced of the reality of a personal God.”

2. Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda, of Saint Paul and Minneapolis:

The verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer now convicted on all counts as a result of his role in the death of George Floyd last spring, is a sobering moment for our community. The decision by a jury of peers punctuates the grief that has gripped the Twin Cities in these last months and underscores the soul-searching that has taken place in homes, parishes, and workplaces across the country as we together confront the chasm that exists between the brokenness of our world and the harmony and fraternity that our Creator intends for all his children. We hold up once again the image of the Crucified Christ, whose resurrection gives witness to the healing power of forgiveness, compassion, reconciliation, and peace. It is our shared brotherhood with Jesus that calls us to a deeper respect for all human life. We ask him to bring healing into our communities, comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who mourn, and satisfaction to those who thirst for justice. May the many reminders of the Lord’s loving closeness even in challenging times inspire us to treat each other with unfailing respect, to work non-violently for the common good and to be instruments of reconciliation.

3.

#BREAKING: The Biden Admin just filed an appeal seeking to force religious doctors and hospitals to perform potentially harmful gender-transition procedures against their conscience and professional medical judgment. This is bad for patients, doctors, and religious liberty. 1/ — Luke Goodrich (@LukeWGoodrich) April 20, 2021

4.

'They were lured in a guise that Edo state government is giving financial support to single mothers with newborn babies'https://t.co/Lk6uTl7yGw — Arise (@arisefdn) April 21, 2021

5. Coptic Orthodox Christian executed by ISIS affiliates in Egypt

6.

Two years ago today in #SriLanka. https://t.co/HPotR8XnnO — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) April 21, 2021

7. An Early Promise Broken: Inside Biden’s Reversal on Refugees

8. ‘This is about freedom’: EWTN Poland’s director thanks Catholics for helping to unblock YouTube channel

9. Pope sends respirators to Covid-struck Colombia

10. Making Mothers Count in Medicine: Valuing the Work of Doulas in Perinatal Care

11. Mom Who Chose Life as a Teen Now Works in the Pro-Life Movement

12.

21 April 1932 | A Belgian Jewish boy, Harry Friedrich Weinberger, was born in Antwerp. On 26 October 1942 he was murdered in a gas chamber in #Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/8bKzjMeMtg — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 21, 2021

13.

This lovely Mondale story reminds us that presidential campaigns are NOT an "MRI of the soul"–that you can be a not-great campaigner & also an exemplary human https://t.co/YGE4KqrcoE — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) April 21, 2021

14. Remembering New Life for Chuck Colson on the Anniversary of His Passing

15. Where is the Water Cooler in a Virtual Work Environment?