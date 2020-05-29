The Corner

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: More Nursing Home Numbers, Giving in Grief & More (May 29, 2020)

1. Staggering facility-by-facility breakdown of COVID-19 long-term care facility deaths in Massachusetts released

2. Senators Ernst and Grassley Ask Trump to Deploy Special Envoy to Nigeria to End Christian Genocide

3. Miami Herald: ICE amidst to transferring detainees with COVID-19, says it can’t test everybody

4. Christianity Today: George Floyd Left a Gospel Legacy in Houston

7. Diocese of Santa Rosa Green Lights Sunday Services In Defiance Of Local Health Officials 

8. Providence mom channels grief into helping others during pandemic

9. Michael Gerson: What it means that one of our time’s greatest scientists is a Christian

10. These nuns are giving tens of thousands of broken children home, hope, happiness

11. As restrictions ease, focus on the mission God has planned for you

12. Mini horses visit Colorado Springs retirement community

13. 99-year-old veteran who beat COVID-19 surprises granddaughter on wedding day

14. Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure

15. Kid throws socially distant prom after babysitter’s prom was canceled

Watch last night’s foster-care discussion co-sponsored by NRI and the Catholic Information Center at your convenience:

There was not a dry eye in the live stream.

John Paul II fans ecumenically might appreciate this on Pentecost.

