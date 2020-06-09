The Corner

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Nigeria, Intercountry Adoption & More (June 9, 2020)

1. ‘Steadily Being Transformed into Killing Fields’: 10 Killed in Horrendous Attack on Christian Village in Northwest Nigeria:

As CBN News has reported last month, a report released by a Nigerian organization estimates around 620 Christians were killed in the African country by Islamic militants during the first five months of 2020 alone.

2.  For Older People, Despair, as Well as Covid-19, Is Costing Lives:

The challenge for us, as individuals and as a society, is that two contradictory realities are simultaneously true. Our approach to pandemic containment works, but our approach to pandemic is causing suffering, eroding physical and mental health, and increasing the deaths of old people.

3. Crux: As COVID-19 hits northern Mozambique, bishop says ‘worst virus is war’

4. Chelsea Patterson Sobolik: Why Intercountry Adoption Must Remain a Viable Option:

In some countries, especially developing nations, the only chance a child might have at growing up in a safe, loving, permanent home is intercountry adoption.

5. Crux: Missionary says Navajo can’t be forgotten after COVID-19:

The Navajo Nation, which encompasses portions of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah with a population of 173,667 as of the 2010 census, has been devastated by at least 5,661 confirmed cases of the virus – a reality that Catholic Extension, which works to support some of the poorest regions in the country, believes could further cripple one of the nation’s most abandoned and forgotten communities.

7. Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial defaced during protests

8. Heather Mac Donald: Defunding the NYPD is madness after the thousands of black lives they have saved:

The claim that better funded social services can deliver public safety is baseless. New York City tried that experiment for decades and it was a resounding failure. No city spent more on welfare, yet crime continued to rise. Only Compstat policing reversed the chronic lawlessness of New York.

9. Ken Blackwell: Race, Justice and Religious Liberty In the World

10. Nicholas Zill: What United Most Graduates of Selective Colleges? An Intact Family

12. CNN: A teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after a protest is rewarded with a car and a college scholarship

13. Evangelizing in an Anxious Age: A Catholic Moral Response to Bigotry

14. Robert P. George: Some advice for my students, myself, and everyone

15. Daily Mail: Singing Syrian football fans perch high up on balconies and rooftops as the country’s Premier League returns after a two-month coronavirus suspension and matches are played behind closed doors

