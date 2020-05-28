The Corner

Culture

Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Nursing Homes, Learning from Scandal & More (May 28, 2020)

By

1. The Dispatch: The COVID Nursing Home Crisis Was 50 Years in the Making

2. NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Uses Cooked Numbers To Defend Record On Nursing Homes

3. RI House Republicans ask committee to meet over COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes

4.Should the coronavirus pandemic change our Christian approach to elder care?

5. Essence: Pregnant Alabama Woman Jailed, Put At Risk For Coronavirus Over Parking Violations

6. Washington Post: A third of Americans now show signs of clinical anxiety or depression, Census Bureau finds amid coronavirus pandemic

7. Wall Street Journal: America’s Churches Weigh Coronavirus Danger Against the Need to Worship

8. For Special Needs Kids, the Classroom is Essential

9. Fr. Sean M. Salai: Democrats: Don’t repeat the mistakes of the Catholic Church with Tara Reade

10. St. Augustine bishop calls for end to Florida death penalty

11. Noah Rothman: The Indefensible Cult of Cuomo

12. Stephen White: Catholic Schools and the Common Good

13. Megan McArdle: Conservatives who refuse to wear masks undercut a central claim of their beliefs

Comments

14. Congress passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

15. Do you know about the Hillbilly Thomists? You may enjoy this.

Comments

