Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today (October 21, 2019)

1.

Chinese authorities demolish megachurch, arrest pastors https://t.co/St4UfIGiCx — Disrn (@DisrnNews) October 20, 2019

2. About China’s Organ Harvesting

3. A New York Times reporter on ISIS and the fall of Mosul

4. Coptic Christians in Egypt fear martyrs are being forgotten

5.

My friends have a home with a lovely view of this monastery—to which they still cannot return. https://t.co/d6Kmk7FNso — lumasimms (@lumasimmsEPPC) October 21, 2019

6. Catholic priest murdered in Kenya, latest in string of killings

7. Robert Nicholson: Hit Turkey Where It Hurts: Help Armenia

8. AP: Syria crisis tests Trump’s global religious freedom vows

9. WSJ: Youth Suicide Rate Increased 56% in Decade, CDC Says

10. Pew: In U.S., Decline of Christianity Continues at Rapid Pace

11. In the Atlantic: All the Pregnancies I Couldn’t Talk About

12. On CNN.com: This may be the secret to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s amazingly long marriage

13. Babylon Bee: Politics Now Nation’s Fastest Growing Religion

14. Meet the Almost-100-Year-Old Priest Who Knew St. Maximilian Kolbe

15. Jeff Jacoby: Amid rising anti-Semitism, the People of the Book rejoice with the Law

PLUS: On NYC and Mother Cabrini

A job opening

Amazon has run out of A Year with the Mystics, but says it will be back in stock on October 29. In the meantime, you can order and lock in the 26 percent off sale price here.

An interview about A Year with the Mystics: What ‘A Year with the Mystics’ can teach us about thoughts and prayers